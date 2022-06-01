Skip to Content
Help with senior services brings out many looking for assistance and activities

The Senior Fair offers services in many areas in Santa Barbara County
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seniors looking for organizations and activities in
Santa Barbara County have found a starting point at the Senior Resource Summer fair.

It was coordinated by the Central Coast chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

27 organizations came out with their information at the Carrillo Recreation center in downtown Santa Barbara.

The services included wellness workshops, home choices, volunteerism, fitness and life planning needs.

For more information go to: The Alzheimer's Association. From their referrals to all senior related services will be available.

(More details will be posted here later today.)

