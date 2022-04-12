Aquistapace Harvesting Inc. farm workers went on strike, asking for better wages

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some farm workers in Santa Maria said they are demanding better wages from Acquistapace Harvesting.

Workers said they are paid $2.10 a box.

They are asking for a raise to $3.50 a box.

Farmworkers were out here on strike with signs Monday morning.

Some signs said in Spanish, ‘it is time, $3.50 a box, fair payment,’ ‘we are essential workers,’ ‘yes we can’ and more.

Teresa Santiago is a farm worker with the Ag company.

She said the current wage is not helping her get by anymore as inflation skyrockets.

Others said the same thing.

“This job is difficult. Being a farmworker is difficult. We barely get any time off,” said Santiago in Spanish.

This isn’t the only time it has happened in the Central Coast.

Over the last year, we've reported on other strikes with different ag companies, asking for a pay increase.

Workers went back to work Tuesday.

The organization Mixteco Indigena Organizing Project otherwise known as MICOP said the pay remains at $2.10 a box.

NewsChannel 3-12 tried reaching out to Acquistapace Harvesting multiple times Monday and Tuesday and they have not gotten back to us yet