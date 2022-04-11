Santa Maria residents react to gas prices dropping in

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Not only are gas prices dropping nationwide, in the Central Coast, some have seen a slight reduction.

Santa Maria residents have noticed a small price drop in gas prices in the last few weeks.

“Any little amount of change helps,” said Santa Maria resident Marcus Hicks.

AAA reports a gallon of gas is eight cents cheaper in Santa Barbara County, in a span of a few weeks.

“We’re the number one producer in the world, yet we have the price of the pump,” said resident Blake Waller.

Some in the community express their frustration and say eight cents is not enough.

“It's still kind of high,” said resident Zay Tyler. “I feel like it should go back to three dollars. Like it’s still kind of high right now.”

While others say something is better than nothing.

“You know between here and Paso [Robles] a couple times a week, so that adds up pretty quickly,” said resident Amber Berzel. “Anything that can help and put less to the gas pumps would be great.”

And hope the prices continue to drop.

“Let's reach that $4 mark. Let's hope for that,” said resident Marcus Hicks.