MICOP: ‘Farmworkers are impacted by this heat’

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Local advocates said farmworkers are impacted by the heat happening right now across the Central Coast.

Local organization Mixteco Inidgena Community Organizing Project or MICOP mentioned that agriculture workers must work in the fields regardless of the weather conditions to make ends meet.

"When the heat comes around, it hits the farmworkers hard especially because they are not used to the transition," said Fernando Martinez with MICOP.

Advocates also mentioned when farmworkers are working under the heat, some of them end up fainting.



Local organization CAUSE reminds the agriculture community about knowing their working rights during this weather condition.

"Particularly to cool, clean drinking water, shade, and the ability to take breaks," said Lucas Zucker with CAUSE.