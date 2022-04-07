‘Selena’ returns to theaters in honor of 25 year anniversary of release date

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The film 'Selena' returns to theaters in honor of the 25th anniversary of its release date, according to Selena's official instagram account.

The movie was released in theaters the first time back in March 21, 1997.

Selena Quintanilla Perez is known as the "Queen of Tejano music." She was a Mexican-American singer, who some in the Latino community say impacted the music industry.

She was shot and killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar 27 years ago, on March 31, 1995 in Texas.

The Grammy-Award winner was just 23 years old.

The Latino community see Quintanilla as an icon and celebrate her to this day.

Tune in on NewsChannel 3-12 with Karen Cruz-Orduña on what the Santa Maria community react toward the re-release date of the film.