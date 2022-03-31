Santa Barbara County Community Services, United Way make final push for rental assistance program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The County Community Services Department and United way are pushing for Santa Barbara County residents to apply for the 'Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program.' This program is for those who are struggling to pay for rent and utilities due to COVID-19.

The deadline is approaching, and both agencies hope those who need to apply, to do so.

The County Community Services said in order to be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

•All households with annual incomes at or below 80% of the area median income

•Are living in the County of Santa Barbara

•Tenants that have experienced a loss of income due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing a risk of homelessness or housing instability

The County said tenants may apply for rent and utility debts dating back to March 2020.

For application status, you are asked to call United Way at (805) 965-8591.

The deadline is March 31 at 11:59 p.m.