Popular recreation area in Los Padres National Forest reopens after closing eight months

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A popular recreation area in Los Padres National Forest reopens to the public following an 8-month long restoration project.

“We've been dreaming of this project for at least 25 years,” said Fisheries Program Manager Kristie Klose.

The Davy Brown and Munch Creeks Aquatic Organism Passage Restoration Project, a 4 million dollar project that took years to plan and 8 months to make it happen.

Los Padres National Forest officials, its partners, and the community celebrated this milestone.

Park officials say two bridges were built, the goal is to help the steelhead trout.

“[Trout] are known to inhabit these creeks and unfortunately as a result of the previous creek crossing that were here, they were blocking the migration for the fish from being able to access the excellent habitat that’s upstream here along davy brown creek, as well as munch creek,” said Mauricio Gomez with South Coast Habitat Restoration.

Officials say two bridges were built over low creek crossings.

They hope it allows the fish to make their way into a better habitat.

“We added over 3 miles of stream habitat for Steelhead, by putting in these bridges,” said Klose.

At this time, this species of trout is endangered.

National park forest rangers said currently, there are only 177 trout swimming in the area.

As for the community, officials advise everyone to be extra careful when driving on site.

“There's no fishing out here,” said Klose. This is an endangered species, so you are not permitted to fish.”

This area will open to the public beginning Thursday at midnight.