Federal funding for COVID-19 testing ran out, free testing sites to charge in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The federal government is no longer covering the costs of COVID-19 testing. This means testing sites at the Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District and its partners with the medical companies Heal 360 and Pipeline Medical will begin to charge an amount to get tested for the virus.

The district says the funds will not go to them, it is to cover the costs of the tests.

As of Wednesday, the federal government stopped funding COVID testing sites. For the remainder of the week, Heal 360 is absorbing the cost of tests until Friday.

At this time, getting COVID tested at the four Santa Maria-Bonita Unified school campuses will be free of charge.

Beginning Monday, there will be a charge of $55 for people without medical insurance.

Residents with health insurance can provide their information, and it will be billed to their insurance.

Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District says leaders are working actively to find a partial solution.

Administrators are looking for ways to cover the costs to students and staff who do not have health insurance. It is their priority at this time.