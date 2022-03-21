Santa Barbara County Public Health prepare for possible surge of Omicron subvariant BA.2

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As Santa Barbara County Public Health has seen a low number of COVID cases across the county, staff members are still preparing for the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

“We haven't seen this level of case rate since the early part of last July,” said public health director Van Do-Reynoso.

The department predicts the number of low covid cases will remain for the next few weeks.

But, doctors said we should not let our guard down.

“It feels good to get this lull,” said Do-Reynoso. “I want to say it is not over yet. it is just a lull.”

Public health staff are still vigilant, especially with an Omicron subvariant BA.2 surging worldwide.

“We continue to have access to vaccines. We continue our team, we are still doing our mobile vaccination program,” said Do-Reynoso. “But much more focused and targeted. We are working with our homeless shelters on their capacity to isolate and quarantine our clients.”

The department is doing that by partnering with community organizations.

“We continue to make testing available, not only at the community sites. We are still disbursing antigen at home tests to our partners,” said Do-Reynoso.

Public health’s hope is to overcome this possible fourth wave.

“Whether it is this BA.2 variant or another variant, that we have the strength in relationships and partnerships to tackle,” said Do-Reynoso.