Some small business in Santa Maria struggle with labor shortage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some small businesses in Santa Maria are having trouble hiring people.

“This is a family owned business and I think they are the ones that struggle the most,” said Baan Thai kitchen manager Manny Ortiz.

It's been almost two years since the pandemic hit.

Some small local businesses like Baan Thai have been having a hard time with hiring someone.

“The owner has been trying many ways to put signs in the window, indeed, craigslist and people do call about the position and they never show up,” said Ortiz.

Kitchen manager Manny Ortiz says, in order to get the Thai restaurant up and running, workers have to work longer hours.

“Six days out of the week,” said Ortiz. “10 hours, 11 hours shifts just to keep this going.”

Jaffa Cafe is in the same boat.

Although workers have longer shifts, they have been trying to make it work.

“We are still trying to hire people, but it is not easy to find the people,” said Jaffa Cafe employee Durdu Fidikci. “The right people, the right person.”

Even though things have gotten better for both small businesses, both managers hope things continue to stay that way, with no setbacks in the future.

“We will get busier than this, if everything will be okay around the world,” said Fidikci.