Vandenberg Village community reacts to officer involved shooting

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – Vandenberg Village residents react to Wednesday's officer involved shooting.

One neighbor in the area said as soon as they heard gunshots and took a peak at what was going on in the area of Providence Landing Park, they immediately sheltered in place.

Tune to NewsChannel 3-12 with Karen Cruz-Orduña tonight to learn more about what the community and a former FBI agent had to say about the officer involved shooting.