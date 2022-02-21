Car insurance prices could increase for some drivers, Santa Maria experts provide tips on how to save

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Drivers could experience an increase in car insurance prices.

Insurance agencies in Santa Maria have tips and guidance on how some could save a few extra bucks.

Pinky's insurance said crime rates in Santa Maria has increased, leading to an increase in insurance costs depending what part of town drivers live.

One way to drop the cost, is to check how many miles you drive a month. If they drive less miles than recorded on their policy, a driver can request for a milage reduction.

The reduction could drop the rate of a driver's car insurance.

