Lompoc youth anti-gang task force supports upcoming initiatives to combat gang violence

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified's Youth Violence Coalition is supporting numerous initiatives to combat teen gang violence in the community.

Executive Director of Education Services Brian Jaramillo said there is a class for parents of 6th graders to promote student success right now for their future.

Another initiative is having safe routes to school and improvements in safety plans. The Youth Violence Coalition partnered with local organizations and the City of Lompoc to address the fear of violence to and from school.

The third initiative is the partnership between a newly formed agency, the Lompoc Teen Center to provide support for students.

The district said the goal is to promote school success and mitigate the effects of violence.