today at 12:07 pm
Santa Maria Police launch message technology to communicate with the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department launches a new messaging technology to communicate with residents who are in need of officers' assistance.

According to the department, when someone in the community calls dispatch, the dispatcher notifies an officer and then sends out a text message once they are on their way.

If there is a extended response time, there will be a follow up text message saying there is a delay.

For more information, click here.

