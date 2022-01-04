Santa Barbara County looking for volunteers for annual Point in Time count

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County is seeking volunteers for its 2022 Point In Time (PIT) Count taking place at the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., PIT volunteers will help count individuals and families who experience homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

The County of Santa Barbara issued a COVID-19 Safety Measure for the 2022 Count as follows:

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with (households, colleagues, friends)

Individuals not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level indicated at sign up and must provide proof of vaccination.

To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.

Masks and hand sanitizer are required (and will be provided to those who need it) to keep teams and those being surveyed safe.

To sign up for volunteering, click here.