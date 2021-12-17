Pet adoptions increasing at Santa Barbara County Humane Society during holiday season

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Pet adoptions at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society are up during the holiday season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society.

“It seems like we’ve got- so many are going home, actually multiple animals are going home every single day,” said CEO of the shelter Kerri Burns.

The number of adoptions are increasing.

However pets are still available.

“I think we still have some kittens available for adoption, which is kind of a rarity around christmas time,” said Chief Operations Officer of the shelter Dori Villalon. “At our Santa Barbara shelter for sure.”

Workers are asking for donations for the animals and say so far, the community has been so generous.

“We took in a large donation from a holiday drive that the city of goleta did for us,” said Villalon. “So it’s great, throughout the day people are bringing gifts for the animals.”

If you are not looking to adopt but would like to give, the Humane Society is accepting sponsorships.

“Even if it is not during this holiday season, we’ve got next year,” said Burns. “We always have animals coming in. but our hope this holiday season is that every animal finds a home. and our community keeps us in mind on how to give, where to give or ways to adopt this season.”

The shelter says you could see a furry friend by appointment only.

Click here for more information.