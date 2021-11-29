CDC announces expansion of COVID-19 booster recommendation due to omicron variant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The CDC announced an expansion of its COVID-19 booster policy Monday.

The agency now recommends all adults to get the third vaccine, because of the new variant, omicron.

The CDC adds scientists from around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to the variant.

The Feds said everyone over 18 should get the booster shot after 6 months of receiving both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna, or two months for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Santa Barbara County Public Health says it's continuing efforts to get as many vaccinated as possible.

“We’re prepared, '' said County’s Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. “We know how to respond. We have our testing in place, we have our vaccination in place, we have our community education in place, as well as community partners.”

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is doing the same.

It offers vaccine clinics for people ages 5 and up Wednesdays through Fridays.