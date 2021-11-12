Santa Barbara County Public Health continues push COVID vaccines countywide

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department continues its efforts to get as many people in the community COVID vaccinated as possible.

Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso credits the mobile vaccine clinic team for their hard work. She said the team is the reason why many County residents are getting vaccinated.

The department said there is a mobile vaccine clinic happening Friday at 1:30 at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church. There will be a food distribution happening simultaneously.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be open to the public, no appointments are necessary. Children ages 5-11 will also be able to get their first COVID vaccine.

On top of that, Public Health has a calendar, with dates of future mobile vaccine clinics.

To view that information, click here.