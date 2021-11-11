Santa Maria community honor veterans at Veterans Day ceremony

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria honored those who served our country during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning.

Dozens of family members were gathered at the Santa Maria Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day.

Many said this day is significant to them.

“Veterans Day is two holy days, Memorial Day and Veterans day,” said All American Commander Michae; Standnick Jr.

Friends, family members and loved ones united at the Veterans Day ceremony in Santa Maria.

To thank those who served our country, with guest speakers and a memorial service to honor those who did not get a final salute.

“Presenting wreaths or those organizations within the community to remember the services of the veterans,” said Standnick Jr.

Veteran Vanneca Phelps was one of many who was at the ceremony.

She remembers her days as a nurse and captain for the air force.

“I was part of a critical care air transport team and we never lost a person,” said Phelps. “Ever. That's the most memorable thing about being a military member.”

John Varela, also a veteran, said he was happy to see some of his fellow friends for the first time due to COVID.

“I enjoyed coming down and visiting with other veterans that are here,” said Varela.

Many called Veterans Day special because it is meant to honor all American veterans and active-duty military personnel.

“These are my brothers and sisters,” said Standnick Jr. “Because we say they are my brother and sister with a different mother.”