Alisal Fire evacuation center set up at SBCC campus ahead of Sunday storms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An evacuation center has been set up at Santa Barbara City College for residents who have been evacuated due to the risk of debris flows near the Alisal Fire burn scar.

The American Red Cross evacuation center is located at the SBCC Wake Campus on 300 N. Turnpike Road.

The Red Cross says volunteers will be on hand to provide shelter, food and water, and personal hygiene products for those who have been forced to leave their homes.

"We know that recent wildfires have made our community more vulnerable to landslides and flooding,” said Red Cross Executive Director Tony Briggs in a news release. “Our volunteer team is prepared to shelter and care for the community.”

People who live below the Alisa Fire burn scar have been ordered to evacuate due to the risk of debris flow as a storm system makes its way to our area.

The storm is capable of causing flash floods and debris flows, according to the National Weather Service.

Evacuation information can be found here.

The Red Cross has flood and landslide safety tips online at redcross.org.