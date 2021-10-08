Santa Barbara County Public Health make headway in getting north county’s ‘hard to reach’ area COVID vaccinated

Community

SANTA MARIA Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health said with the help of local organizations, the department is making headway in north county's 'hard to reach' communities.

Public Health director, Van Do-Reynoso said there are five zip codes in north county that are considered 'hard to reach.'

Those areas are Guadalupe, Lompoc and parts of Santa Maria.

The department said although this is a milestone for the department, the efforts do not stop here.

Do-Reynoso said the next thing on the list is looking into getting children ages 5 and up vaccinated against COVID-19.