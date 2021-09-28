Santa Barbara County announces new round of ‘Emergency Rental Assistance Funds’

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County announced the second round of emergency rental assistance funds, designed to help people who lost income because ofCOVID-19.

This second round of the emergency rental assistance program will also help residents who are at-risk of facing homelessness.

The county said the goal is to avoid homelessness.

During the first round, approximately 1,400 homes were provided funds to pay for rent and utility bills.

The program is open to county residents with an annual income at or below 80% of the area median income.

The county says there will be over $16 million available.

This is administered through the United Way of south Santa Barbara County.

Organizers say the second round is opening more options than paying rent and utility debt. “Households can be assisted with relocation assistance which means security deposit and first and last month's rent,” said Ted Teyber with the county. “Previously, with the first round, tenets had to remain in their existing unit ”

The county also mentioned applicants may apply for rent and utility debt dating back to march 2020.

No citizenship status will be asked in the application process.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to call United Way, 805) 965-8591 or online by clicking here.