SLO County: Unvaccinated account for nearly all coronavirus hospitalizations, deaths

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says those unvaccinated from COVID-19 account for almost all new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the county.

New data from the public health department showed staggering numbers related to the unvaccinated population. According to the public health department, residents who are not fully vaccinated account for 98.5% of cases, 97.5% of hospitalizations and 99.2% of deaths since January 1.

In 2021, SLO County has reported 10,777 COVID-19 cases. Only 161 of those cases were people who were not fully vaccinated. Of the county's 358 hospitalizations, only nine were fully vaccinated. Only one person who was fully vaccinated has died of COVID-19. There have been 132 deaths in SLO County due to COVID-19 this year.

During a 12:15 p.m. press conference, members of the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spoke about the rising case totals and the alarming discrepancy between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein urged residents to get vaccinated as case numbers continued to rise and more and more cases linked to the highly-transmissible Delta variant are reported throughout the county.

“It is not too late to protect yourself and your family from this cruel disease,” said Borenstein. “Now is the time, especially as we see the Delta variant sweeping through SLO County. Nobody wants to experience this illness and none of us want to see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases. We are fortunate to have highly effective vaccines widely available at no cost here in our community. Please take care of yourself and get vaccinated.”

For a detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To set up an appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.