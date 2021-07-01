California’s gas tax increases today ahead of holiday weekend

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The fourth of July weekend will be a more expensive one for locals and those traveling in to celebrate the holiday.

According to Senate Bill 1 that passed in 2017, travelers will be expecting to see an increase of $0.12 per gallon to their gas prices starting today and $0.20 for diesel.

The gas tax increase is to provide maintenance for the state highways, local streets and road systems.

The other funding supply comes from commercial vehicle weight fees, local transactions and use taxes and federal funds.