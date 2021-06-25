Man with dementia gets wish granted with special motorcycle ride

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Friday, James Vincent got to feel the rumble of a motorcycle once again.

The Oak Cottage Memory Care resident, who has severe dementia, relived one of his biggest passions with the help of care center staff and a volunteer from the community as part of the care facility's 'Livin' the Dream' program.

Vincent, who often goes by 'Jamie,' used to race bikes in the desert as part of a motorcycle club during his younger years. His family says he won several trophies at those competitions, and riding became one of his favorite hobbies.

A local volunteer, Jesse, helped Vincent don a helmet and leather jacket before helping him into a sidecar seat. The two then drove along the beach on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Vincent's wife Lisa and daughter Meghan were there to witness the special moment. Lisa says it was Vincent's first motorcycle ride in about 20 years.

“I think that it probably just helped to lift his spirits tremendously,” she said. “Just so happy that he is, he’s at a place like Oak Cottage, that they are taking incredible care and love for him. And for our family, they’ve just taken us under their wings. So just seeing him happy, he’s just happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

