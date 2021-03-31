Increasing homelessness issues frustrate West Beach hotel managers

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Multiple hotel managers in the West Beach area of Santa Barbara say the neighborhood's homeless population has increased over the past several months, and that some who are experiencing homelessness have become more aggressive toward locals and visitors.

One manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says that the behavior is unlike anything he has seen in roughly 30 years in the hotel business near the Waterfront. He says bicycle thefts have become routine and multiple hotels have had room break-ins.

The Santa Barbara Police Department have taken a mostly hands-off approach when it comes to sweeping homeless encampments due to concerns over potentially spreading COVID-19 to new areas of the city. Police did clear a large camp out of Pershing Park earlier this month.

The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation organizes the local homelessness response through working with the city, local homeless rights advocacy groups and local businesses.

Jeff Shaffer, SBACT's Director of Initiatives, says that a targeted neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach with several groups consistently offering services to those on the street.

