Community health movement launches for Santa Maria, Guadalupe residents

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Cal Poly Center for Health Research launched 'Mi Gente, Nuestra Salud,' a community health movement for residents in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The initiative aims to highlight needs and assets and how to help provide health services for the Latinx, immigrant and indigenous communities in both cities.

Cal Poly Center for Health Research has also partnered up with organizations such as Herencias Indigenas, Corazon del Pueblo, and public representatives like Councilwoman Gloria Soto and House Rep. Salud Carbajal.

So far, Mi Gente Nuestra Salud organizers kicked off a three-day virtual event, that gave the public an opportunity to talk about their experiences in health care and other local resources.

At this time, the group is pushing for the Santa Maria and Guadalupe residents to complete a survey online, to identify health needs in the community.

For more information on Mi Gente, Nuestra Salud, click here.