805 UndocuFund reopens applications as economic crisis continues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 805 UndocuFund has opened applications for a second time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund sends financial help to struggling undocumented immigrant families in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Many have lost significant work hours or their jobs altogether during the pandemic-driven economic crisis.

The fund helps pay for essential costs like rent or food. It first launched in 2018 during the economic toll of the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides.

It returned last March but closed applications on May 1 due to overwhelming demand. In that time the fund received more than 7,000 applications.

Future Leaders of America Executive Director Eder Gaona-Macedo says the fund now has roughly $3 million ready to share with struggling families, but the demand is expected to be staggering once again. In just the last week, Gaona-Macedo says, roughly 2,700 households have applied for aid.

Some are applying again after receiving help last year, still seeking economic stability.

You can learn more, donate or apply on the UndocuFund's website.

