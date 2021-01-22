South Coast staple Beachside Bar-Cafe to permanently close after 36 years

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The owners of Beachside Bar-Cafe, the oceanfront restaurant in Goleta Beach Park that's become a longtime local favorite, announced Thursday on Facebook that the restaurant will be permanently closing.

In the post, Dave and Peggy Hardy say the restaurant will remain open for takeout until late January or until inventories last. The post has nearly 400 comments from disappointed locals and out-of-town visitors who felt a connection to the revered restaurant.

Reached by phone on Friday, Dave and Peggy say they were planning to retire in the near future, but the COVID-19 pandemic sped up that timeline.

The economic crisis had already forced the restaurant to cut its staff from about 100 employees to 15, who will now also be losing their jobs. Dave and Peggy say their "biggest heartbreak" is being unable to carry on the business for their staff.

