Tourists at Pismo Beach enjoy big waves amid high surf advisory

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – High surf once again hammered the Central Coast Tuesday evening.

A high surf advisory is in effect, and tourists are loving it.

“It's absolutely beautiful, I will say we had to scoot back a few times, said Madera resident Ken Johnson. “The water was coming up pretty high.”

Many stayed out of the water and enjoyed the big waves from afar.

“It’s something we haven’t experienced very often, but it’s very beautiful,” said tourist Apolonia Kersberg.

Some traveled from the north side of the Central Coast to witness it.

“I’m from santa barbara, so coming over here and seeing the waves over here is completely different,” said Santa Barbara Resident Kristian Sales.

The high surf advisory is expected to last until Saturday night.

First responders are urging people to stay out of the water, for safety reasons.