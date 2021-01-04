High Surf advisory issued for Central and South Coasts

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- A high surf advisory is taking place now, until Saturday evening. This is what you can expect up and down the Central Coast.

Surf's up in Ventura County, and all across the Central and South Coasts. Harbor Patrol says a high surf Advisory is expected to last until Saturday night.

“The national weather service has swells forecast up to 12 feet, which creates dangerous rip tides along the beaches,” said Dan Smock, who is a sergeant with the Ventura County Harbor Patrol.

Silver Strand beach in Oxnard is usually packed with surfers, but that wasn’t the case on Monday.

“The waves are good, but I think the wind is blowing them out a little bit, so there isn’t many people in the water today,” said Don Laprath, who came to Silver Strand to check out the waves.

First responders say people need to stay out of the water right now.

“In what you may assume to be very nice conditions at the moment can turn very bad in an instant,” said Smock. “People may not have the skills necessary for the ocean when it is really rough, and they tend to over estimate their own abilities or push it a little too far.”

High surf can also be a challenge for boaters coming in and out of the harbor.

“If you are a boater, it’s best to pause outside of the harbor or inside the harbor for a period of time,” said Smock. “Also make sure you get a look at what the swell conditions are and give it several minutes because swells will be several minutes apart.”

The best spot to watch the waves is right on shore.

“It is gorgeous to hear the waves, and watch them and see the movement,” said Laprath. “It is just a wonderful great place to be.”