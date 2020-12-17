Sight for sore eyes: Eyeglass Factory giving free glasses to kids in need

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The father and son co-founders of Santa Barbara's Eyeglass Factory have their focus on the community.

Since 1994, the Eyeglass Factory has designated one day a year to give away free eyeglasses to kids 18 and younger who need them and need help paying for them.

Last year, Rick Feldman and his son Gregg decided the business should begin offering those free glasses to kids every day of the year.

Since then, the business has given away nearly one thousand pairs of glasses across three stores--in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo.

The pandemic has only increased demand for eyewear and eye doctor appointments. Rick and Gregg say it's more important now than ever for kids to be able to see well in school, especially for those kids who are learning from home without extra in-person help from teachers.

In the month of December, eye exams are also free for kids in need.

To learn more, you can visit the Eyeglass Factory's website.

