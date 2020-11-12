Special Olympics Torch Run raising money virtually but law officers still carry the flame

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run is taking place both virtually and in person this year, throughout Southern California. Each county is hosting their own mile-by-mile event.

In Santa Barbara County today, several agencies are passing the torch from Gaviota to the county line at Bates Road.

The agencies involved include the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office, and The Santa Barbara Police Department. Other law agencies are expected to be alongside the runners as well.

The route will include Hollister Ave., UC Santa Barbara, State Street downtown through the Promenade, Coast Village Road and Carpinteria Avenue.

There will also be law enforcement vehicles nearby as escorts.

Those supporting the Special Olympics can contribute on line.

In the past there have been many fundraisers including the Tip-a-Cop dinners and luncheons, but those have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same goes for the final event, the Special Olympics games, which normally would take place at Cal State Long Beach. That too was called off.

For more information and to make a donation go to: Special Olympics Torch Run

