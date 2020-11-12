Santa Barbara Police unveils ‘near-real-time’ online crime map

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department has partnered with data giant LexisNexis to unveil a 'near-real-time' online crime map.

It's an interactive online tool to keep up on police calls for service and crime within the City.

The goal of the Community Crime Map is to help the public get a better idea of the crime activity in their area so they can make more informed decisions about how to stay safe.

It analyzes crime data, allows residents to hear about crimes in their area by signing up for email alerts, and provides a way to submit an anonymous tip in multiple languages.

The map transparently provides the identical data that police use, as it automatically syncs with the Police Department’s records system in near-real time.

The map has been added to the Santa Barbara Police Department's website. It's located under the "Neighborhood Crime Activity" box.