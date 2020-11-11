Goleta drive-in delivers COVID-safe salute on Veterans Day

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - This year, the pandemic paused the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation's annual Military Ball to honor veterans. But volunteers still worked together to creatively commemorate Veterans Day in a safe way.

A special night at Goleta's West Wind Drive-In on Wednesday allowed guests to support veterans from their own cars.

"It turned out to be a great success," said John Blankenship, a U.S. Navy veteran and the Founation's founding director. "I mean, we were really worried whether we would get anybody here."

Plenty of cars came through, including many local veterans or those with family members who served in the U.S. armed forces.

“I knew they weren’t gonna have the [Military] Ball,” said Nancy Jean Tobar, who served in the U.S. Navy’s VP 23 in Maine and VP 65 at Pt. Mugu. “So when they had this [event], I’m like ‘Oh, I’m definitely gonna go.’ It’s more relaxing and you can just be casual."

“I am a veteran all the way," she added. "And I do what I can… I support veterans in any way possible.”

The night included dinner, organized and handed out by several volunteers.

“Everybody seemed to come forward: People’s wives and other veterans and ROTC people,” Blankenship said. “It was pretty amazing. ‘Cause the rest of us, we’re a little bit older and not volunteering for everything as much anymore. So we got a lot of younger people to help us.”

"The guys that are standing around here probably dealt with a worse threat than COVID-19," said Matthew Nancarrow, who served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division from 2003-2005. "It's really good to see everyone, especially the older gentlemen, who are susceptible [to the virus], to still be here."

The Santa Barbara Trombone Society played and multiple veterans spoke to the drive-in crowd. A color guard presentation and silent auction led up to a screening of Memphis Belle, a movie about World War II airmen.

Many of the cars arriving were decorated in red, white and blue. Some featured decorations honoring veteran family members.

For those in attendance, the night was about respect and gratitude for those who have served.

“Just try to remember what was done for us and how we got where we are, and how much was sacrificed to give us what we have,” said Santa Barbara resident Margie Hayes.

The event caps a social media campaign from the foundation that included posts honoring a different veteran each day leading up to Wednesday night.