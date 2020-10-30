Santa Maria celebrates Halloween while following COVID-19 guidelines

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween is being celebrated differently this year, as many are following safety protocols put out by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The Santa Maria Police Department hosted its third annual Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru and Pioneer Valley High also held a Halloween drive-thru for the community.

This year, Public Health is not allowing gatherings of people from multiple households.

It is also urging safe practices during trick-or-treating like distancing and wearing face masks.

There are alternative ways to celebrate like watching halloween movies at home or virtually with others, online costume parties or virtual craft projects with others.

For more information on Santa Barbara County's Halloween guidance, click here.