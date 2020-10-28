Santa Maria Fairpark hosts a holiday drive-thru event, tickets on sale Wednesday

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After having to cancel the Santa Barbara County Fair and the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Fairpark is getting creative to give the community a way to enjoy the holidays safely.

The Santa Maria Fairpark will host a drive-thru event called the Festival of Lights.

Families can drive through Christmas lights during the holiday season.

The journey will take you down to Gate 7 through the barn area.

The event will take place from Friday, December 4th through Sunday, December 6th.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday and must purchase your tickets online.

The prices start from $20, and families must select a time slot.

Fairpark managers came up with the idea to keep their business afloat, after struggling to bring in money all year.

Major money making events like the Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County Fair were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Not having any events at the fairgrounds this year has impacted our budget tremendously,” Said Interim CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark Autumn Acquistsapace.”Trying to get outside of that box and transform our 37-acres into something that can be used during COVID is why we are doing this.”

There is also a Jingle Mingle Holiday Market that will take place at the same time.

This event will give community members an opportunity to showcase their arts and crafts and let others buy it as a Christmas gift for their loved ones.

For more information on the event, click here.