Receive pair of vampire fangs when you donate blood at Central Coast blood drives

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local blood bank says Halloween week is the perfect week to donate much-needed blood.

Scarecrow Vampire Fangs, a company that makes costume vampire fangs, has partnered with Vitalant to give blood donors a thank you gift. All blood donors from now through Halloween will receive a pair of customizable costume vampire fangs.

Donors can give at the following Vitalant donation centers and blood drives throughout the area.

San Luis Obispo Donation Center - 4119 Broad Street #100, San Luis Obispo

Santa Maria Donation Center - 1770 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

Los Osos Blood Drive at the Grocery Outlet - 1130 Los Osos Valley Road

Wednesday, October 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arroyo Grande High School Community Blood Drive - 495 Valley Road

Thursday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

Thursday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Allan Hancock College Community Blood Drive - 800 S. College

Thursday, October 29, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 29, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Oasis Senior Center Blood Drive - 420 Soares Ave., Santa Maria

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Vitalant says it is in critical need of donations after hundreds of blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19. Each donation will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential convalescent plasma donors.

For more information, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.