Orcutt Library opens its doors with ‘Grab and Go’ service

ORCUTT, Calif. – After seven months, the Orcutt Branch Library was able to open with 25% limited capacity.

It’s called ‘Grab and Go’, a way for people to go inside the library,. get what they need, and then make way for others.

"We are happy to announce grab and go service at the orcutt branch library. Patrons can come into the library," said Orcutt Branch Librarian Dawn Jackson

It started this week, allowing visitors back inside the library, with safety protocols following the County health order.

"We are going to be open for what is limited grab and go service, so visitors are required to wear masks and manage physical distance," said the City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager, Mark van de Kamp.

Not everyone in the library comes for a book, computers can now be used, with a strict cleaning schedule.

"We have a rigorous cleaning schedule, so after each use of the computer, that staff will clean that station to prepare it for the next patron that might want to use it," said Jackson.

There is also a time limit.

"Every patron will visit a 20 minute visit per day. they don't have to use all of the visits but they have 20 minutes to browse or to use a computer," said Jackson.

The new service has limited hours, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon on weekdays and 10 a.m ‘til 2 p.m. on Saturdays.