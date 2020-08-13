Looking for the Helpers: Cycle with a Cop

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Cycle with a Cop

Local law enforcement officers are reaching out to the youth in our community in a unique way.

The new program is called Cycle with a Cop, and was created during the pandemic as a way to connect with the community.

Cycle with a Cop is a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, UCSB Police and the Saint George Youth Center in Isla Vista.

It started as Pizza with Police, but changed into an outdoor adventure after the pandemic.

For several weeks, officers have been riding bikes all over Goleta and Isla Vista with kids and teens. Then, breakfast or lunch is provided.

The officers who participate in the rides said it's important, now more than ever, to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement and engage with people in situations that aren't crime related.

"Some of these kids come from households that may not trust law enforcement so much. When we first get going they might be a little standoffish, and not really want to talk to much. By the end of the ride they are telling us what they want to be when they grow up, asking about law enforcement, and it's just really cool to get to know them on a more personal level," said Deputy Justin Schroeder with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"It's super important that we get to have this neutral friendly encounter with the children and the community. I think it's a great way that the community gets to see law enforcement, 'Like, hey we ride bikes too!' and it's really fun we can all hang out together," said UCSB Police officer Victoria Saunders.

Cycle with a Cop happens about every two weeks. Masks are worn and encouraged along with social distancing.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!