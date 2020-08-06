Grande cascarones becomes public art piece during Old Spanish Days

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a year that may not see festive confetti eggs by the thousands during Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, there will be one giant cascarones on display in the center of town.

It's been installed on State St. near De la Guerra by designer and local painter Henry Mendez.

The Mendez family has been selling colorful cascarones for years at that location.

The showcase egg this year is five feet tall.

It even has a mask to keep it safe during the COVID-19 crisis.



"We always keep in our heart and our minds that we have to celebrate Viva la Fiestas in Santa Barbara, we're not going to forget about that. We are not going to be selling anything with my mom. It's not too small and not to huge for everybody, " said Mendez.

The egg will likely be a popular photo stop for people celebrating Old Spanish Days this weekend.





