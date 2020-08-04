Look for the Helpers: Restaurant employee finds wallet and returns to owner

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Small Act of Kindness

Not all acts of kindness are massive, and sometimes the smallest ones have the biggest impact.

Last week, an employee of the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch was walking to work on De La Vina Street when he found a wallet.

He brought the wallet to work and tracked down the owner with the help of another employee.

The wallet belonged to Santa Barbara resident Amie Parrish who said she got it back with everything intact, including her credit cards and $65 in cash.

Matt Benko, the owner of Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, said he's proud of his employees for always doing the right thing.

"We have honest people which doesn't surprise me," Benko said. "We have a lot of long-term employees, in fact all of the people involved in this have been with us for more than ten years"

Parrish posted the story on Facebook and her post received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

The two employees did not want to be identified or receive credit for their good deed.

But, Parrish said they restored her faith in humanity.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!



