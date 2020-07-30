Look for the Helpers: Oxnard organization helps pay for teen’s stolen bike

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Hip Hop Mindset

A local organization stepped in to help after a teen's bike was stolen in Oxnard.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old was trying to sell his bike online. He met up with someone who said they were interested in buying it. That person took off with the bike without paying the teen.

The teen is a member of an Oxnard organization called Hip Hop Mindset.

When William Venegas, the CEO and Founder of Hip Hop Mindset found out what happened, he decided to start a GoFundMe for the teen. People quickly started donating.

"Within 24 hours, we collected $750. The very next day, we met with the parent and the kid and we surprised him with the money. He was very excited and happy. It was something he wasn't expecting," Venegas said.

Venegas gave the teen a box, with a note inside along with the money.

Hip Hop Mindset is based in Oxnard. Venegas said the group's goal is to inspire and motivate youth through hip hop music and dance.

The group holds classes as various school sites in Oxnard, Hueneme and Ventura school districts.