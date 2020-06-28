SLO County Sheriff’s deputy returns home after being wounded in Paso Robles shooting

Community

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputy Nicholas Dreyfus finally returned home after being hospitalized for weeks following the shooting in Paso Robles.

Deputy Dreyfus was shot in the face while responding to the active shooter situation earlier this month.

Welcome Home Military Heroes made the announcement he would be returning home Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Dreyfus reportedly underwent a successful surgery. According to the last update shared by the Sheriff's Office, Dreyfus was in guarded condition but his prognosis was good.

On the morning of June 3, Deputy Dreyfus reflected online about his experience in law enforcement and how he felt drawn to protect his community.

The Military Heroes organization invited residents to help welcome Deputy Dreyfus home by lining the overpass bridges in Paso Robles and Templeton with American flags.

They requested that the community gather at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the bridge from Vineyard Drive to Templeton Road in Templeton to cheer for Deputy Dreyfus.

Participants were encouraged to bring their own flags.

Deputy Dreyfus traveled down the southbound lanes of the 101 freeway.