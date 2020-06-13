Update released on condition of SLO County Sheriff’s deputy wounded in Paso Robles shooting

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The wife of injured San Luis Obispo County deputy Nicholas Dreyfus released an update on his condition after he was shot in the face while searching for a shooting suspect in Paso Robles.

Deputy Dreyfus was injured Wednesday morning and was immediately transported to the hospital where he underwent a successful surgery. On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said Dreyfus was in guarded condition, but his prognosis was good.

The 28-year-old deputy's wife released the following statement to the Sheriff's Office on her husband's condition Saturday morning:

"Currently Nick remains in critical care but is stable. He has undergone several procedures and continues to be evaluated on a daily basis. Doctors have provided very positive feedback regarding his current condition and prognosis and remain optimistic for a positive outcome. Nick is surrounded by family and fellow Deputies and his spirits are high! On behalf of Nick and his family, we want to thank all of those whom have reached out and shown concern and compassion. All of your support is appreciated and welcomed. Thank you." San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Dreyfus is one of several law enforcement officers who were wounded during the search for the active shooter in Paso Robles this week.

Suspect Mason James Lira was found hiding out by the Salinas River on Thursday. After multiple officer-involved shootouts, Lira was hit and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A CHP officer, King's County deputy sheriff and Arroyo Grande Police officer were among those who suffered bullet wounds during the search for Lira.

Lira was found to have two handguns in his possession.