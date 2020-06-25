Look for the Helpers: Local group furnishes former homeless woman’s new apartment

Community

Adam's Angels

Local realtor Adam McKaig started Adam's Angels to help the homeless through the COVID-19 crisis in Santa Barbara.

But, little did he know that he would form a special friendship with one of the homeless women he met through his organization.

When McKaig met Lindsay back in March, she was living in her car in a parking lot.

She has cancer and cares for her brother with special needs. They'd been living in the streets for two years, then in their car for another year before they were finally able to secure housing.

But, Lindsey had nothing to furnish her apartment. So McKaig, and others got her everything she needed including a couch, TV and microwave.

McKaig said Lindsey is a special person. "She is so kind and again she asks for nothing. She didn't ask for help at all. It's heartwarming knowing it's well received and received by such a kind human being"

McKaig said he will continue to make sure Lindsey is taken care of and has what she needs to survive.

McKaig and his group Adam's Angels feed and clothe the homeless every week at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit their website.

