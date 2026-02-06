From Shelter to Sky: Ventura County Rescue Dogs Train to Deploy by Air

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County rescue dogs who respond to disasters nationwide are now training to reach those scenes even faster — by air.

At Camarillo Airport, FEMA-certified canine teams with the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation practice boarding aircraft, settling into tight cabins, and remaining calm during engine noise and takeoff.

“When disaster strikes, every minute counts,” said a foundation representative. “Flying gets our teams there faster.”

The non-profit rescues high-drive shelter dogs and trains them to locate survivors trapped in rubble after earthquakes, hurricanes, and other major disasters.

Handlers say the dogs are built for pressure.

“These dogs thrive under stress,” one handler explained. “Flying is just another challenge.”

Fetch Air, based in Camarillo, provides the aircraft for training — helping ensure the dogs arrive focused and ready to work.

From abandoned shelters to the skies above California, these dogs are preparing for their next call — wherever disaster strikes.

