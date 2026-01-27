Santa Barbara Humane Clears Up Cat Declawing Law Confusion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - California’s new cat declawing ban is sparking worry among some pet owners, but Santa Barbara Humane wants to set it straight: regular nail trims are still in the clear.

Under AB 867, declawing cats is now illegal in California except when a veterinarian deems it medically necessary, such as to treat an injury or disease.

The law targets surgical declawing procedures, not routine grooming.

Santa Barbara Humane says it has heard from confused owners who fear even basic claw care might get them into trouble.

Pet specialists stress that trimming a cat’s claws remains legal, safe, and strongly encouraged to protect both cats and the people who live with them.

To ease concerns, the organization is offering guidance and services to help owners learn how to properly and safely care for their cats’ claws.

From nail trims to education on scratching behavior, Santa Barbara Humane aims to keep pets comfortable — and keep misconceptions about the new law from spreading.