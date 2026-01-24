SLO County Crews Rescue Young Calf From Beach Cliff

HARMONY, Calif. (KEYT) – In a moo-tastic outcome, crews from San Luis Obispo County Fire rescued a 5-month-old calf stuck in a steep beach cliff off the Harmony Coastline.

Around 9:30am Saturday morning, crews made their way down the cliff to the calf, who is believed to have been there over a week after missing branding. The rancher's dog was the one who found her.

The department says rescue teams used a technical rope system to safely raise the calf and rescuer.

She was given the name “Rock-Sand.”

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.