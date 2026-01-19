Skip to Content
Injured Bobcat on the Loose in Goleta – Santa Barbara Area

Published 3:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The public is asked to be on alert after an injured bobcat escaped the hands of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network earlier this week.

Your News Channel was told the bobcat appeared to be hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 sometime last week. A rescue team was transporting the cat when it bolted from the car at the network in Goleta near Fairview Ave.

Anyone who spots the injured bobcat is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

